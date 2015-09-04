EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville varsity football team makes a long trip today to Rock Island with hopes of continuing where it left off with Quincy on Friday night.

Edwardsville thumped Quincy 34-9 Friday night at home and even with a few flaws had a good game, Coach Matt Martin said.

Martin said Rock Island has some talented athletes and are “a pretty good football team.”

“Rock Island also has good size,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Martin said the Rock Island quarterback and backfield are talented and also will have to be stopped.

The Tigers' lineman Nathan Krone was injured in the Quincy game and is now “day to day,” Martin said.

After reviewing film, Coach Martin said he thought there were a lot of positives against Quincy.

“We have to keep practicing and working hard,” he said.

Martin said he looks at A.J. Epenesa to get the ball more on offense at tight end in the game. He said Epenesa, a top Division I college football recruit, will remain his leader on defense with his intimidating style. Epenesa is an anchor at his defensive end slot.

More like this: