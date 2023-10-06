The Riverbender.com area high school football teams face various challenges as week seven of the 2023 season unfolds.

In Friday night's games, all beginning at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted, Alton goes up against East St. Louis at Public School Stadium, while Edwardsville is at Belleville East and Belleville West is at O'Fallon.

Mississippi Valley Conference

In the Mississippi Valley Conference, Civic Memorial is at Waterloo, Triad hosts their annual rivalry game against Highland and Mascoutah is at Jersey.

South Central Conference

The South Central Conference slate will have Greenville at Carlinville, Gillespie at Pana, Hillsboro at Vandalia, Litchfield at Staunton and Virden North Mac at Piasa Southwestern.

Cahokia Conference

In the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference, a key game will be Breese Central at Roxana, while Columbia is at Salem and East Alton-Wood River hosts Freeburg.

The Breese Central at Roxana game will be live on Riverbender.com.

South Central Conference

In the South Central Conference, Collinsville is at Marion, while Centralia visits Cahokia, Carbondale is at Springfield, Mo., Lighthouse Christian, and Granite City goes to Mt. Vernon.

Western Illinois Valley

In the Western Illinois Valley North Division, it'll be Beardstown hosting Mendon Unity and Camp Point Central is at Concord Triopia. In the WIVC South Division, Greenfield Northwestern is at Carrollton and Hardin Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill.

Saturday Games

In the Saturday games, all starting at 1 p.m., Marquette Catholic plays at home against Priory Catholic of St. Louis County, while in the WIVC, a North Division game pits Jacksonville Routt Catholic at home to Mt. Sterling Brown County and in the South Division, White Hall North Greene is home to Winchester West Central. In the eight-man South Division, Metro-East Lutheran is at Champaign St. Thomas More.

The Tigers went to 6-0 last week in a 56-8 win over Alton, as the Tigers took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and went on to a 49-0 lead en route to the win. Quarterback Jake Curry has thrown for 969 yards and 15 touchdowns thus far in the season, while running for 119 yards and three more touchdowns. Patrick Chism has run for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Steven Moore, Jr. has run for 139 yards and two more touchdowns and Gavin Yates as ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Joey DeMare has caught 14 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, while Kellen Brnfre has caught eight balls for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lancers took a close 31-28 win at O'Fallon to go to 5-1 on the season and will provide a stern test for the Tigers. Quarterback Armon Vinson threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns, while Brandon Coleman ran for 60 yards and Justin Spears caught six passes for 87 yards and Marlon Fluker had five receptions for 68 yards.

The Redbirds are 1-5 going into the game against the Flyers, while East Side defeated Belleville West 63-0 in last week's games. Quarterback Riley Smith will lead the Redbirds against East Side, while running back Sam Elliott-Barnes and Travis Billups will help lead the Alton attack.

The Kahoks come off a 38-27 loss at home last week to Belleville Althoff Catholic and are 3-3 going into their key matchup at Marion, having to win two of their final three games to become playoff eligible. Quarterback Darren Pennell threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 87 yards and another touchdown. Chase Reynolds had six receptions for 104 yards last week, while Amari Rodgers-Parrot caught eight balls for 72 yards.

