EDWARDSVILLE - Both Edwardsville High School track and field teams were recognized last night at the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education meeting.

“It’s a very, very special group of kids,” Athletic Director Amy Boscolo said at the meeting.

In addition to successful meets, the boys’ and girls’ teams both sent athletes to compete in the state championship last season. Several athletes broke personal and school records.

Chad Lakatos, the boys’ head coach, invited his fellow coaches to join him at the podium as he listed off the boys’ team’s accomplishments. He noted that many of the students were underclassmen, which he called “a testament to what’s to come for the boys’ track and field program.”

“We had first place in six invitationals,” Lakatos said. “We won the Southwest Conference Championship in both the JV and varsity conference meets. We were 3A sectional champs this year, and we placed fourth as a team at the IHSA state meet. Our final score was 37 points, and that was the fifth highest in the school district. So quite a year for our kids. We had 11 school records that were broken.”

Last season was Tayvonne Landry’s first year as the girls’ head coach, and he’s off to a positive start. Landry explained that he didn’t know what to expect when the season started, but he met his athletes and immediately saw “how hard they were working.”

“They competed well,” Landry said. “We won two or three meets this past year, placed at least second or third in multiple. We won the Madison County Conference Championship. We placed second at sectionals with about four points…And then we sent 20-plus girls to state. It was the highest [amount of athletes] in school history.”

Lakatos and Landry both thanked administrators and Boscolo for their support throughout the season. The Board of Education congratulated the athletes and wished them well for next year.

