EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Township’s newly elected officials were sworn in May 17, 2021 during a ceremony at the Glen Carbon Village Hall. Associate Judge Ryan Jumper of the Third Circuit Court conducted the official swearing in of the following Edwardsville Township elected officials:

Supervisor Kevin Hall

Clerk David Schwind

Highway Commissioner Danny Picarella

Trustees Matthew Chapman, Charles “Skip” Schmidt, Kathie Duame, and Janet Haroian. Hall and Haroian are new to their respective positions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hall held the role of a Trustee for 4 years prior to his election as supervisor and Haroian previously served as an alderwoman on the Edwardsville City Council.

“I am excited to work with the elected officials to build on what is already a great community and leading the Edwardsville Township as we emerge from the pandemic, focused on helping those who are struggling and building on the sense of community,” Hall said at the swearing in.

Newly elected Edwardsville Township Assessor Jennifer Hegel will be sworn in during a separate event in January 2022 when the current assessor’s term expires.

The first meeting of the new Edwardsville Township board will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Glen Carbon Village Hall. Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities.

The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

More like this: