Touch-A-Truck is a free community event that gives area families and kids the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles they see every day and some that are rarely accessible.

Last year, the event hosted more than 15 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, farm equipment, utility, transit bus) and welcomed more than 3,000 guests! Edwardsville Township is looking to double these numbers this year. This event will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2015, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

This year the Township is looking to add a Children’s Zone with various activities for kids. Balloon artists, face painters, and games are just a few of the things being considered. In order to cover costs for these kid-friendly activities, and for specialty vehicles such as monster trucks, Edwardsville Township is seeking sponsors to offset this cost. There are five different sponsorship levels ranging from $50 to $1000. Each level comes with different promotional and marketing material incentives. Food trucks will also be new this year.

“A lot of people asked about having food and drinks available for purchase during the event last year so we are looking into it,” said Graduate Assistant Tayleur Blaylock. The goal is for 5-7 trucks, all with a wide variety of food options.

The deadline for participation registration is on Aug. 28th. Anyone interested in bringing a food truck or vehicle to the event needs to submit the completed paperwork by this time. Volunteers are also needed. Volunteers would assist with set-up, take down, parking and in various other capacities. “Last year’s event was a huge success and the kids just loved it! It’s a great way to engage children and give them the opportunity to interact with things that normally would be out of reach,” said Township Supervisor Frank Miles. “Make sure to mark your calendars, you don’t want to miss this.”

For more information about participating in, volunteering, or sponsoring Touch-A-Truck, please contact Tayleur Blaylock at the Edwardsville Township office at 618-656-0292.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

