EDWARDSVILLE - One of the most popular events in the region each year is the Touch-A-Truck Day at Edwardsville Township Park (Airplane Park) at 6368 Center Grove Road.

Kevin Hall, Edwardsville Township supervisor, and Adam Colvin, the Edwardsville Township administrator, said the event offers more vehicles/activities than ever from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, September 30.

Nearly 50 vehicles will be on-site for children to explore throughout the day.

Edwardsville Township’s 9th Annual Touch-A-Truck event will incorporate a range of nearly 50 vehicles, including:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital’s Helicopter and Ambulance

City of Edwardsville & Village of Glen Carbon Ambulances and Fire Trucks

Eclipse Car Wash’s Caterpillar D6 Dozer

Gateway Truck & Refrigeration’s Volvo VNL 860

Southern Illinois University School of Engineering’s Solar Car, Cougar Baja, and Formula Car

Scott Credit Union’s Hummer

The Annual Touch-a-Truck is a free, family-oriented event created in 2014 to allow children to interact with unique, frequently inaccessible vehicles seen throughout our community. Each year, Touch-A-Truck brings thousands of people to Airplane Park to highlight the beauty of the park and its amenities.

Transportation is provided free of charge by First Student. Attendees should park at LeClaire Christian Church (1914 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL 62025) or Metro East Lutheran High School (6302 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025).

“The Board of Trustees and I are very excited for this year’s Touch-A-Truck as it will be our biggest yet,” Hall said. “We could not put on this event without our many community partners: local business sponsors, vehicle participants, volunteers, and Township staff going above and beyond to create these great memories for kids year after year.”

More than 40 companies and organizations are sponsoring this year’s event. Top sponsors include:

Article continues after sponsor message

Steamroller Sponsorship: SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and Country Financial-Duane Jones.

Bulldozer Sponsorship: Eclipse Car Wash, Ameren Illinois, Citizens Equity First Credit Union (CEFCU), Brickman Orthodontics, and J.F. Electric, Incorporated.

Big Rig: McAlister’s Deli, Excel Bottling Company, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Gateway Truck & Refrigeration, and Truck Center Incorporated.

This year’s Touch-A-Truck will feature several fun children’s activities, including:

Gaga Pit Activities & Stem Trailer Host By Greater St. Louis Area Council Scouts BSA

Face Painting Hosted By Edwardsville Township

Imagination Blocks Host By Edwardsville Children’s Museum

Decorating Wood Cars and Truck Hosted By First MidAmerica Credit Union

Martial Arts Interactive Activities and Courses Host By Goshen Academy

Photo-Booth Hosted By STL Photo Party

Local companies will hand out free merchandise while supplies last

Edwardsville High School’s Interact Club, Father McGivney Catholic High School, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Kappa Delta Pi Sorority, SIUE Rotaract Club, SIUE Baseball, and Black Girls Rock will have volunteers on site assisting with activities and helping throughout the day.

Rollin’ Dogs, Twist of Sol LCC, and Mahalo Shaved Ice will have various lunch and snack options available for purchase during the festivities.

Donations collected through sponsorships are invested in the community to help area seniors and families in need. For more information, please contact Adam Colvin at the Edwardsville Township office at (618) 656-0292.

Edwardsville Township comprises the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this: