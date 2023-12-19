EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees pledged support for Edwardsville’s new Overnight Warming Location (OWL). The OWL provides critical overnight warming services and supplies to residents of all ages in Edwardsville Township.

“As we enter winter, it is great to see this organization step forward to provide warm meals and a warm place to stay on our coldest nights,” said Township Supervisor Kevin Hall. “We see this as the Township’s initial support of a vital program to get off the ground and we have had discussions with the OWL leaders how best we can help their patrons.”

The Board approved $1,000 in funds that will be used to purchase an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) along with covering the cost for their volunteer’s CPR Training and background checks. This equipment is essential for providing life-saving medical services to individuals at the OWL.

"The Edwardsville OWL will open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. on nights when the low temperature is forecast to be 20 degrees or lower according to the Riverbender forecast: https://www.riverbender.com/weather/”. For more information about the Overnight Warming Location, please contact Michelle Babb, OWL Team Lead at overnightwarminglocations@gmail.com.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

