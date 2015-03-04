EDWARDSVILLE – March 3, 2015. Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today presented a check for $8,000 to the Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 North Main Street in Edwardsville.

At the February 26th meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, Trustees approved a resolution authorizing the continuation of a service contract with the Main Street Community Center. The agreement provides for the continuation of the service agreement currently in place with Center in the amount of $5,000, with an additional $3,000 to support the Center’s new “Lunch and Learn” program for Center participants.

Supervisor Miles presented the check to the Center during one of the congregate meals the Township’s service agreement supports. “It is great to see so many people here today enjoying the Center,” said Supervisor Miles. “I am happy the Township is able to continue to provide the Main Street Community Center with this much needed support and am happy that we are able to increase our support this year.”

In 2014, the Center served 1,266 congregate meals, 5,244 home delivered meals, and 5,835 recreational activities – all which the Township’s contribution supported.

“The new Lunch and Learn program will feature a sponsored lunch and topical program and entertainment,” said Sara Berkbigler, Executive Director of the Main Street Community Center. “We appreciate the Township’s sponsorship of this important new program that will provide seniors with meaningful programs and information.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

