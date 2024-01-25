EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving back to its permanent office located at 300 West Park Street starting Friday, January 26, 2024. With a soft opening back at 300 West Park on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Kevin HallIf you need immediate help in the next few days from the Township or Assessor, please call 618-656-0292 before coming to the office.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited to move back into our renovated offices,” said Supervisor Kevin Hall. “We thank Millennium Construction and Henderson Associates for all their hard work on the Township Hall.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities.

The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and can be reached at 618-656-0292.

More like this:

Nov 27, 2023 - Edwardsville Township Donates Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Edwardsville School District

Dec 19, 2023 - Edwardsville Township Supports Overnight Warming Location In Edwardsville With Funds For Equipment and Volunteers

Yesterday - Alton and Edwardsville Recognized as Best Towns to Visit in Illinois

Oct 23, 2023 - Father McGivney Catholic Students and Staff Hold Community-Wide Service Day

Jan 17, 2024 - Eight Illinois Communities To Receive Nearly $2.4 Million For Local Outdoor Recreational Opportunities

 