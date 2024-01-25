EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving back to its permanent office located at 300 West Park Street starting Friday, January 26, 2024. With a soft opening back at 300 West Park on Monday, January 29, 2024.

If you need immediate help in the next few days from the Township or Assessor, please call 618-656-0292 before coming to the office.

“We are excited to move back into our renovated offices,” said Supervisor Kevin Hall. “We thank Millennium Construction and Henderson Associates for all their hard work on the Township Hall.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities.

The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and can be reached at 618-656-0292.

