EDWARDSVILLE - To brighten up the recently renovated Township Hall and celebrate Local Government Week, Edwardsville Township will be holding an art contest for Edwardsville Township students PreK-12th grade. The hope is to foster youthful creativity and decorate the Township Hall lobby with local landmarks and events.

“We are hoping to display some of the great places in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, while also showcasing and enjoying the creativity and artistic ability of our youth,” said Township Supervisor Kevin Hall.

Local Government Week, designated by the state of Illinois as the first full week in March gives townships an opportunity to highlight the programs and services provided to their residents. The Township invites students to submit drawings of their favorite landmark, place, or event within Township boundaries. Edwardsville Township will award four winners with gift cards to Afterwords Books, a local independent bookstore. Please visit www.edwardsvilletownship.com/artcontest or our Facebook page for more contest details. Entries will be accepted until Wednesday, March 27th.

Local governments, like the township, provide citizens with essential services such as roads, recreation, helping residents in need and more. Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

