EDWARDSVILLE - Annual Donation of Thanksgiving baskets by Edwardsville Township to Four Local Schools Edwardsville, Illinois – November 22, 2023. The Edwardsville Township ensured several families in the area have a holiday meal this Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Kevin Hall and Community Outreach Director Christine Doty presented N.O. Nelson Elementary, Edwardsville Head Start, Glen Carbon Elementary, and Columbus Elementary School Thanksgiving baskets.

Article continues after sponsor message

Twenty baskets were donated, with five baskets presented to each organization, to help residents in need this holiday season. Each basket included a gift card for a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce, and gravy. During the Touch-A-Truck event on September 30th at Edwardsville Township Community Park received a record number of sponsorships which Edwardsville Township uses this support to make the Thanksgiving baskets possible. This is the 9th year the Township has donated Thanksgiving baskets. For more information about Edwardsville Township, food donations, and various Township programs please contact the office at 656-0292. Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities.

The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

More like this:

Related Video: