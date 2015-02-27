Agreements approved to partner with Main Street Community Center, Edwardsville Rotary and Continue Utility Cost Savings for Electrical Aggregation

EDWARDSVILLE – February 27, 2015. Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced that the Board of Trustees approved a resolution at the February 26 Board of Trustees meeting to extend the Township’s service contract with Good Energy, the largest municipal electrical aggregation group in Illinois.

“More than 700 Township residents participating in the electrical aggregation saved nearly $10,000.00 as a group on their electric supply in the first 15 months of the current program,” said Supervisor Miles. “The extension approved at our Board meeting continues the agreement with Good Energy so our residents will continue to save.”

With a 4-1 vote, the Board also approved a resolution authorizing the continuation of a service contract with the Main Street Community Center. Trustee Kenny Krumeich voted against the resolution. The agreement provides for continuing the service agreement currently in place with the Center in the amount of $5,000, with an additional $3,000 to support the Center’s new “Lunch and Learn” program for Center participants.

“I am happy the Township is able to continue to provide the Main Street Community Center with this much needed support. This service contract will allow the Center to leverage private funds to provide recreational and

nutritional programs for the elderly residents of Edwardsville Township,” said Supervisor Miles. “Edwardsville Township and the City of Edwardsville have been long time supporters of the Center, with the City providing funding to support operations and the Township providing dollars supporting programming and meal delivery services.”

Also on the agenda was the approval of a resolution authorizing a service contract in the amount of $5,000 with the Edwardsville Rotary to become a presenting sponsor of the Rotary Criterium. The Board unanimously approved this resolution.

“The Township and the Edwardsville Rotary Club have a long history of successful partnerships starting more than 20 years ago with the construction of the first Rotary playground in Township Park,” said Supervisor Miles. “The Rotary has now asked for our support of the Rotary Criterium – one of the community’s largest and most well-attended signature events in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. The Township will support the Criterium as a sponsor for the public safety components of the event – the safety barricades, supplemental EMT stations, and supplemental safety and event security personnel. The Township will be recognized as a presenting

sponsor.”

The Township Board also authorized a set of resolutions authorizing the Supervisor to apply for funds for the 2015 Environmental Grant and the 2015 Park Commission Grant, both through Madison County. “The Township intends to uses funds from both grants, if awarded, to renovate one of the existing bathroom facilities at the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park,” said Miles.

“The current restroom facilities do not meet ADA requirements and the existing fixtures are past their useful life. The Township will use the funds from these grants to replace the existing fixtures with stainless steel fixtures that meet ADA requirements along with energy efficient low-flow toilets and hand dryers to reduce the use of paper towels. The total project is estimated to cost $48,000, which grants funding $30,000 of the project.” Edwardsville Township was recently awarded a Metro East Park and Recreation Grant to install a new, all-season restroom that will be located adjacent to the Boundless and Rotary Playgrounds.

The Township also passed a tentative FY2016-16 Budget and Appropriations Ordinance for posting only. The Township reduced its budget by 14% as compared to last fiscal year’s budget. “In addition to reducing our planned expenses, we are continuing to spend down a significant amount of our fund balances,” said Miles.

In his remarks, Supervisor Miles also announced the Township will be hosting a Family Kite Day at Edwardsville Township Community Park on Saturday, April 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first in a series of Spring/Summer events to be held in the Park including last year’s popular Touch a Truck event.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

