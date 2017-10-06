EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced the appointment of the Township’s Park Development Commission to guide the future development of Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

“Over the past four years, we have worked extremely hard to update the existing infrastructure at Township Park,” said Supervisor Miles, addressing the Township Board at the September 26, 2017, meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees. “We have resurfaced the tennis courts, renovated the two existing restrooms to be energy efficient and to be ADA accessible, and installed the All Seasons Restroom to provide year-round access to restroom facilities in the park. We increased our use of renewable energy sources with the addition of our Solar Panel, PEV Charger, and Solar Powered Water Heater. Finally, the restoration of the US Navy A7 Corsair on display in the park is nearly complete.”

The Park Development Commission will create a thoughtful plan and approach to the future development of the park. Members of the Park Development Commission will bring multiple points of view, expertise, and community planning experience. Members include Gina Grebing, representing Edwardsville Rotary Club; Junior Service Club President Kelly Viehl; County Board member Jamie Goggin, serving as a resident of Edwardsville; former County Board member Brenda Roosevelt, serving as a resident of Glen Carbon, and finally Greg Brummit, Chair and President of the Nature Preserve Foundation and the Edwardsville Watershed. Edwardsville Township Trustee Kevin Hall will serve as the Commission’s Liaison to the Board.

Article continues after sponsor message

The commission will focus on the following – development of a park master plan, review of current regulations and fees, addressing outstanding facility maintenance, evaluating current park-related staffing, coordination with MCT, and soliciting citizen input.

“I am extremely pleased with the caliber of members who have volunteer their time and talents to improve our community through this commission. They represent a wide cross-section of our community that includes recreational and community involvement experts and neighbors to our park,” said Supervisor Miles.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at (618) 656-0292.

More like this: