EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced that the Board of Trustees of Edwardsville Township approved a resolution at the April 26 Board of Trustees meeting to authorize a service contract in the amount of $5,000 with Edwardsville Rotary to provide public safety components of the Rotary Criterium, to be held on August 20, 2016 in downtown Edwardsville. This is the second year the Township has agreed to support the event.

“The Township and the Edwardsville Rotary Club have a long history of successful partnerships starting more than 20 years ago with the construction of the first Rotary playground in Township Park,” said Supervisor Miles. “The Rotary has again asked for our support of the Rotary Criterium – one of the community’s largest and most well-attended signature events in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. The Township will support the Criterium as a sponsor for the public safety components of the event – the safety barricades, supplemental EMT stations, and supplemental safety and event security personnel. The Township will be recognized as a presenting sponsor.”

As they did last year, the Township will host the GlennonKids Safety Program from SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center. The GlennonKid’s Safety Program will offer free bicycle helmet fittings to children ages 2 to 18 compliments of the Kohl’s Cares program.

“As the Public Safety Sponsor, kid’s safety is a high priority,” said Supervisor Miles. “Last year, the GlennonKids Safety Program distributed over 300 helmets to children at the event. We are expecting an even larger turnout this year! Our goal is to ensure that every child has participates in the event has a properly fitted helmet.”

Fittings will take place at the Edwardsville Township tent at the event. Staff from Cardinal Glennon will teach parents how to correctly fit their children’s helmets. Children with incorrectly fit helmets may trade the old for a new properly fitting helmet. Children without helmets may receive one for free while supplies last.

The GlennonKids Safety Program is dedicated to the prevention of childhood injuries. It also serves as the lead agency for Safe Kids St. Louis, a local chapter of the national Safe Kids Coalition. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the GlennonKids Safety Program has contributed to a 45% national reduction in child fatalities resulting from unintentional injuries, saving more than 38,000 lives. With partnerships with Kohl’s 4 Kids and West County EMS and Fire Protection District, GlennonKids Safety Program is able to provide free car seat inspections/installations by certified child passenger safety (CPS) technicians and distribution of properly fitted bicycle helmets. Some of the many services we offer also include infant and child CPR classes, home and sport safety equipment, and education to ensure our children’s safety.

For more information about the bike helmet safety checks or helmet fittings during the event, please contact Edwardsville Township at 656-0292.

