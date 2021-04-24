EDWARDSVILLE 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Edwardsville scored twice in the second, then tacked on eight runs in the third in going on to the win at the Edwardsville Sports Complex softball field.

Tatum Van Ryswyk had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Lexie Griffin hit her first home run of the season, a two run shot, Jayna Connoyer and Sydney Lawrence also each had a hit and two RBIs, Avery Hamilton had a hit and drove in a run, and both Lexi Gorniak and Abbie Hall also had hits.

Avari Combes had two hits and drove in the two Eagle runs, while Kelbie Zupan also had two hits and both Braylen Cox and Abby Hallstead also had hits.

Hamilton and Brooke Tolle both gave up a run on three hits, while striking out three batters each, with Tolle being credited with the win. MaKayla Collman walked one and struck out one, while Katy Hallstead walked two and fanned two.

Edwardsville is now 4-0, while CM drops to 0-4.

