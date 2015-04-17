Edwardsville and Alton battled on Wednesday in tennis at Edwardsville with the Tigers emerging a 9-0 winner.

Eric Weiler, Jonathan Koons, Alex Gray, Kyle Carlson, Joe Mezo and Carson Ware won their singles and doubles matches for Edwardsville.

Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said his team played well, especially in singles and showed a lot of poise in doubles as well.

“Alton gave us a good test at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles,” he said. “The win pushes us to 6-5 overall.”

Alton coach Jesse Macias said his team played better in doubles than in singles.

“The effort was there in singles, but we could not string together enough good points in any of the sets,” said Macias. “In doubles, our number one team lost a very tight match. Jackson Scheiter and Kain Henson have done well at number one doubles all year and they really battled against Edwardsville. Our number two team of Carl Stradal and Drew Hays also lost a good match.”

