BLOOMINGTON - Father McGivney Catholic will be in the Metro-East Lutheran Regional in Class 1A, Marquette Catholic has the second seed in the Class 2A regional at Carlinville, Jersey and Civic Memorial will play in the Triad Class 3A regional, and Edwardsville has the top seed in the Class 4A regional at Granite City as the IHSA girls volleyball playoffs are set to begin next week.

The area teams will begin their quest for state championships in all four classes, which will climax with the finals Nov. 12-13 at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal.

In the Class 1A playoffs, the Griffins are seeded sixth in the Metro-East regional, and have a play-in match against eighth-seed Madison next Monday, Oct. 26 at Hooks Gym, starting at 6 p.m. The quarterfinal matches are set for Oct. 27, with third-seed Carlyle meeting O'Fallon First Baptist Academy at 5:30 p.m., and the host Knights, who were seeded fifth, meeting Lebanon at 6:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, top seed Valmeyer meets the McGivney-Madison winner in the first semifinal at 5:30 p.m., with the Carlyle-First Baptist winner going up against the Metro-East-Lebanon winner at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for next Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m.

The winner of the Metro-East regional advances to the Marissa sectional, where they'll play against the Goreville winner Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m., while the New Athens and Elkville Elverado regional winners play each other at 6:30 p.m. The sectional final is set for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

In the Payson Seymour regional, third-seed Brussels meets Griggsvlle-Perry in a quarterfinal match Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m, with the winner advancing to a semifinal match against the winner of Liberty and Pleasant Hill Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Host Seymour, Barry Western and Mendon Unity are the other schools involved.

In the regional at Concord Triopia, fourth seed Camp Point Central meets 12th seed White Hall North Greene in a quarterfinal match Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., and fifth seed Hardin Calhoun plays against eighth seed Carrollton at 6:30 p.m. Top seed Mt. Sterling Brown County plays agains the Triopia-Bluffs winner in the first semifinal Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m., while the Central-North Greene winner plays the Calhoun-Carrollton winner in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the Springfield Lutheran regional, fourth seed Greenfield Northwestern plays against 15th seed Greenview in a quarterfinal matchup Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., while fifth seed Jacksonville Routt Catholic meets 13th seeded Bunker Hill at 6:30 p.m. The semifinals on Oct. 27, will pit top seed and host Springfield Lutheran against the winner of New Berlin and Springfield Calvary at 5:30 p.m., with the Northwestern-Greenview winner going against the Routt-Bunker Hill winner in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

The winners at Payson Seymour, Triopia and Springfield Lutheran advance to the Greenfield Northwestern sectional, where on Nov. 1, the Triopia champion plays the Edinburg winner at 5:30 p.m. and the Springfield Lutheran winner plays against the Payson Seymour winner at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The Marissa and Northwestern sectional winners play against each other in the Raymond Lincolnwood supersectional match Nov. 5, with the time to be announced.

In Class 2A, Carlinville's Big House hosts a regional, with the host Cavaliers, seeded fifth, meet 11th seeded Gillespie in a quarterfinal match Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m., with the winner meeting third-seeded Pana at 6:30 p.m. Before that, the second seeded Explorers play against the winner of eight-seed Litchfield and ninth-seed Hillsboro at 5:30 p.m. The final will be played Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

The Roxana regional at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym starts Oct. 25, with a play-in match between seventh-seed Greenville against 10th seed Piasa Southwestern at 6 p.m. The Comets-Piasa Birds winner plays top-seeded Greenville at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26, while the host and fourth seed Shells meet sixth seed East Alton-Wood River in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

The Carlinville and Roxana winners advance to the Vandalia sectional, with the semifinals set for Nov. 1, with the Flora winner taking on the Carlinville winner at 5:30 p.m., while the Roxana winner plays against the Newton winner at 6:30 p.m. The sectional final is set for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Vandalia winner meets the Johnson City sectional champion in the supersectional match at Nashville Nov. 5, with the start time again to be announced.

In the Class 3A Triad regional, the host and sixth-seeded Knights play against seventh seeded Jersey in a play-in game Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The winner meets top-seeded Waterloo in the semifinals Oct. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m., while fourth-seed Highland meets fifth-seed Civic Memorial at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

The Triad winner moves on to the CM sectional, where on Nov. 1, the Triad winner plays against the Effingham winner at 5:30 p.m., and the winners of the Mt. Vernon and Mascoutah regionals play at 6:30 p.m. The final is set for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

The CM sectional winner plays the Rochester sectional winner in the super-sectional at Taylorville Nov. 5, with the start time once again to be announced.

In Class 4A, Edwardsville has the top seed in the Granite City regional, and plays the seventh seed and host Warriors Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., with the second semifinal going at 6:30 p.m. between fourth seed Belleville West and fifth seed Alton. The two winners meet for the championship Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

In the Collinsville regional, third-seed Belleville East plays the sixth-seeded and host Kahoks Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., with the winner meeting second-seeded O'Fallon in the final at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The Granite City and Collinsville winners play in the Pekin sectional, where they'll go up against each other Nov. 1 at 6 p.m., while the Normal Community and Moline winners face each other at 7 p.m. The final is set for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Pekin winner takes on the Fox Lake Grant sectional winner in the DeKalb supersectional match Nov. 5, with the time to be announced.

The Class 1A through 4A state semifinals are set for Redbird Arena Nov. 12, with the third and fourth place and state championship matches set for Nov. 13.

