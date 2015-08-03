EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has a evening planned for National Night Out in the community from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Edwardsville Police Department and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) have teamed to plan the event.

National Night Out is meant to be a reminder for people to come together and be thoughtful about community safety, Edwardsville police officer, Jason Hunter said. Hunter is the coordinator of the National Night Out for Edwardsville.

“It is free and open to the community,” he said. “We encourage families to come out and bring their kids and take advantage of what we offer. You will get to see first responders as human beings and take a look at the police cars and trucks of local agencies.”

Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Madison County and SIUE Police will all be participating in the event.

The event has absolutely no charges, Hunter said and is very family friendly. It will include free hot dogs, water, popcorn and cold treats. Fire and Police Department staff members have volunteered to get wet at a free dunk booth. Children will be able to enjoy the free inflatable bounce house and inflatable obstacle course. There will also be vendors presenting local craft tables for kids.

The Edwardsville Police Department will also have a child ID station sponsored by The Edge Bank. The ID station involves placing the child’s picture, fingerprints, and description on an ID card that will be provided to the parent should there ever be a need to have that information available.

Police cars and fire trucks from local first responders will be on display so event participants can get a close up view of the vehicles and their equipment. A restored vintage German Unimog Fire Truck, a SWAT vehicle and a military Special Forces vehicle also will be at the event for viewing.

