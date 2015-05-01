 

EDWARDSVILLE 24, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Edwardsville had no trouble with East St. Louis at home Thursday, scoring in every inning as the Tigers defeated the Flyers 24-0 in four-and-a-half innings.

Sara Radae was 4-for-4 for EHS with a double and a home run, six RBIs and four runs scored. Amayah Dycus was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Rachel Anderson was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored, Sarah Hangsleben was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and four runs scored, Paige Schmittling was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, Ari Arnold had three runs scored and Torie Kruse had a triple.

 

Kallen Loveless got the win, tossing two innings and striking out six.

 

