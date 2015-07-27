Edwardsville’s Jared Smith will be showcasing his talents on the Lewis and Clark Community College tennis courts this upcoming school year.

He made the announcement recently at a signing at Edwardsville High School. He said he really liked the college, the coaches and players he met on a recruiting visit.

“I also liked it because it is closer to home,” he said. “The college has excellent tennis facilities. I am excited about it.”

Smith plans to focus on psychology as a college major. He said he wants to transfer from LCCC with hopes of playing tennis at a four-year school and earning his degree.

Jared had a 24-12 record over his career and captured the Sportsmanship Award for the team this past year. He also qualified for state in a doubles combination for the Tigers.

Edwardsville head tennis coach Dave Lipe said he believes Smith will continue to improve in college.

“Jared is terrific,” he said. “He is always a gentleman on and off the court. He will get a free education with this scholarship and that will be good for him and his family. I know Jared will do well at Lewis and Clark.”

Jared said he will likely focus on a clinical psychology degree after LCCC and work toward getting education beyond his bachelor’s degree. He thanked Coach Lipe and assistant coach Phil Trapani for his private lessons during his high school time.

“It will be a great fit,” Edwardsville High School tennis coach Lipe said. “I love to see kids go to Lewis and Clark Community College to play tennis. It is a great place to play.”

