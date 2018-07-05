EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville tennis program has a partnership with the Village of Glen Carbon that pays great dividends for both. The first part of the program was executed early this week with a tennis clinic at Miner Park in Glen Carbon.

Children from the ages of 5-9 and older participated in the camp, which was divided into two groups. The Village of Glen Carbon will also sponsor a Kids Night on Monday, Aug. 6, in the Edwardsville Futures Tournament.

“We are very grateful to the village of Glen Carbon for the opportunity to do this clinic,” Dave Lipe, the head of Edwardsville’s tennis program, said. “It was a fantastic event at a beautiful park. It was a hot morning, but we started early and took several water breaks. We worked with the Glen Carbon Carbon Village Board, Mayor Rob Jackstadt, Jamie Bowden and the Miner Park staff. This is a great facility and we always enjoy working with Glen Carbon Carbon. The kids and families had fun.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The youth received expert instruction from Edwardsville tennis coaches and Edwardsville Tennis Camp staff, along with high school players.

Lipe said breaking the camp into two parts and two groups in the morning allowed more individualized attention to each participant.

More like this: