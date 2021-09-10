ALTON - The entire lineup for the Edwardsville High girls tennis team won their matches in both singles and doubles as the Tigers defeated Alton 9-0 in a match played Tuesday afternoon at the Alton tennis courts.

The Tigers are set to play in the Columbia Duals meet on Saturday, then hosts East St. Louis on Monday and Belleville West on Tuesday, with both meets set to start at 3:30 p.m.

Edwardsville head girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said his team continues to improve as the season continues.

"Credit Alton for battling us tough," Coach Lipe added about the Edwardsville-Alton girls' tennis match. "I'm proud of our young team for meeting the challenge on a very hot day on the road."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers had lost to Park Ridge Maine South in the first round of the Champions I bracket of the Heather Bradshaw Tournament last weekend in what turned out to be their only meet in the tournament, with the Saturday portion of the event rained out.

In the singles matches, Hannah Colbert won over Lydia Taul 6-0, 6-0, with Zoe Byron winning over Anna Kane by the same 6-0, 6-0 score. Alyssa Wise defeated Anna Brady 6-0, 6-0, and Sophie Byron won over Amelia Redman 6-0, 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak). Ella Reed won over Chloe Plough 6-0, 6-4 and Gabi Hill won over Lilly Schuler 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles matches, Colbert and Wise defeated Taul and Kane 8-0, Sophie Byron and Reed won over Brady and Redman 8-1 and Zoe Byron and Hill won over Eleanor and Lilly Schuler 8-0.

More like this: