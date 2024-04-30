EDWARDSVILLE - A 19-year-old from Edwardsville has been charged with four felonies after allegedly shooting someone in the leg with a stolen gun on a public street in Granite City.

Ramey R. Nunn, 19, of Edwardsville, was charged with four total felonies, including aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X), unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2), reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4) and aggravated unlawful use of weapons (Class 4).

Article continues after sponsor message

The firearm in this case was a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, which Nunn allegedly knew to be stolen and carried unlawfully as a person under 21 years of age. On April 14, 2024, he reportedly carried the weapon on McIntosh Drive in Granite City when he discharged the firearm and struck an individual in the leg.

A petition to deny Nunn’s pretrial release states the shot was fired “during an altercation on a public street,” adding the victim “had to be transported for emergency care.” Nunn was later found by police in possession of the stolen firearm used in the shooting.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Nunn, who was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: