The Illinois High School Association's girls golf regional tournaments were held throughout the state Wednesday. Here's a look at the Riverbender-area results:

CLASS 2A

Edwardsville had no trouble in their Class 2A O'Fallon Regional at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh; the Tigers shot a team 329 on the par-71, 5,133-yard course to take the team title over the host Panthers, who were 17 strokes behind at 346. Belleville East also qualified as a team with a third-place finish; the Lancers had a score of 356. The Tigers, Panthers and Lancers all advance to Monday's Class AA Sectional at D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State in Normal, hosted by Normal Community.

The rest of the field included Collinsville (383), Marion (392), Triad (397), Alton (407), Granite City (408), Carbondale (421), Belleville West (429) and Mount Vernon (431). OTHS' Emily Marrs took medalist honors with a 6-over 77.

The Tigers were led by Addy Zellar, who fired a 7-over 78; Kayla Weinacht shot a 12-over 83 and Samantha Doak and Paige Hamel both had 13-over 84s to round out the scoring. Eryn Coppersmith shot a 16-over 87 and Jessica Binkley a 22-over 93 for EHS.

Granite City's Megan Keel (a 16-over 87) and Alton's Morgan Bemis (a 18-over 89) both advanced to the sectional as individuals by finishing in the top 10 golfers not on qualfying teams. Other scoring Warrior golfers included Phoenyx Derner (33-over 104), Samantha Morelien (36-over 107) and Ashley Richey (39-over 110); other Redbirds who scored included Annie Maynard (31-over 102), Katie Keller (33-over 104) and Addison Gregory (41-over 112).

CLASS 1A

Marquette's team 367 was only good for third place in the Class 1A Roxana Regional at the par-72 Belk Park course in Wood River, but the finish still sent the Explorers to Monday's Carterville Sectional at Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville.

Belleville Althoff fired a team 325 to take home the team championship, followed by Waterloo's 352. Columbia followed the Explorers with a 377, then came Mascoutah (385), Civic Memorial (398), Freeburg (418), Staunton (419), the host Shells (422), Marissa (425), Red Bud (439) and Sparta (513). Althoff's Gabby Davis, with a 2-over 74, won medalist honors for the day.

Carlee Cronin was the top Marquette player with a 15-over 87, followed by Ellie Kane (16-over 88), Maddie Connors (23-over 95) and Lauren Walsh (25-over 97) to round out the scoring. Brittany Barda (26-over 98) and Claire Dalton (33-over 105) also competed for the Explorers.

Area individuals who advanced to the sectional were CM's Sara Gwilliam (8-over 80) and Isabella Roberts (26-over 98), Jersey's Hannah Taylor (11-over 83) and Roxana's Andrea Mellinthin (19-over 91) and Bailey Sharpmack (24-over 96).

