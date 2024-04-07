TROY – The Edwardsville Tigers girls track and field team finished second at the 2024 Triad Lady Knight Invitational Friday afternoon at Triad High School.

The Lady Tigers finished with a team score of 83 points, finishing only behind Normal University with 90 points. Other area schools including Alton, Granite City, and Civic Memorial finished eighth, 13th, and 16th respectively out of the 16-team field.

Edwardsville had six podium finishes on the day.

Starting in the jumping events, junior Blakely Hockett took second in the triple jump with a mark of 10.74m while senior Paige Sanders was third in the long jump at 4.88m.

CM freshman Sarah Rider took seventh in both events with a mark of 4.60m in the long jump and 9.75m in the triple. She also finished eighth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.63 seconds.

Finally, Alton junior NeVaeh Bryant won the triple jump with a mark of 11.09m. She later took second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.72 seconds. Those two events were Alton’s only podium finishes on the day.

In the throwing events, Edwardsville sophomore Joi Story won the discus with a throw of 42.28m. She also finished fifth in the shot put at 2.73m. Sophomore teammate Jayla Gathing took sixth place in both the discuss and shot put with marks of 31.97m and 9.77m respectively.

Granite City senior Emily Sykes won the shot put event with a throw of 12.11m, a season-best for her. She also took second in the discuss with a mark of 39.92m, another season best.

Edwardsville seniors Oliviia Coll and Maya Lueking finished third and eighth in the 800m run with a PR time of 2:22.69 for Coll and a season-best 2:28.64 from Lueking.

Sophomore Madison Popelar finished second in the one-mile race as the top-three finishers were separated by just half a second. Waterloo’s Angelynn Kanyuck won (5:17.13), followed by Popelar in second (5:17.16), and Chatham Glenwood’s Rachael Behrens in third (5:17.56).

CM senior Shelby Quick ran a season-best 6:12.05 to take 18th.

In the two-mile, Edwardsville senior Emma Patrick was in at fourth with a time of 11:33.24 while sophomore teammate Antonella DeAvila was sixth (11:51.16).

The pairing of Sarai Hopkins, Gabrielle Thompson, Karli Barton, and Joslyn Springman took third in the 4x100m relay with a season-best time of 49.23 seconds.

Edwardsville also took fourth in the 4x400m and 4x800m relays with times of 4:15.88 and 10:17.08 respectively. Both times were season-bests.

The next big event for Edwardsville will be when it hosts the 2024 Girls Tiger Invite on Friday, April 19th on the Winston Brown Track at 4 p.m.

