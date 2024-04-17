EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High softball team had just taken a 3-1 lead over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game on Tuesday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex, when the rains came to interrupt the game.

Play never did resume after the delay, and the game was suspended at that point. It will be resumed on a day, time and site to be announced.

In the opening half of the first, Riley Nelson got into early trouble, walking three of the first four batters she faced, and with one out the Panthers broke through when Ella Klino scored on a wild pitch to give O'Fallon the lead at 1-0. Nelson struck out the next two batters with the bases loaded, keeping the score 1-0.

The Tigers took the lead, with all the runs scoring with two out.

After Grace Oertle led off with being hit by the pitch, Nelson tied the game with a RBI single to make the score 1-1. A pair of RBI singles by Madi Kolakowski and Sophie Antonini gave Edwardsville a 3-1 lead with Jillian Hawkes up, but the rains came, and the game was delayed and ultimately called with the Tigers on top.

Edwardsville stays at 10-3, and plays a much-anticipated game at Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday, the host Effingham on Friday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m., then host a doubleheader on Saturday against Breese Mater Dei Catholic, with the first game starting at 10 a.m.

