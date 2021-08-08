Edwardsville Students Named To University Of Minnesota Spring Dean's List
DULUTH, Minn. (August 5, 2021) - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE, PLAN(S)
Edwardsville, IL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Jaycie K Hudson, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
Carson R Lewis, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
The four colleges within UMD are:
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences
College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)
More like this: