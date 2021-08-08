Edwardsville Students Named To University Of Minnesota Spring Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DULUTH, Minn. (August 5, 2021) - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE, PLAN(S)

Edwardsville, IL Jaycie K Hudson, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A Carson R Lewis, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

The four colleges within UMD are: College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP) Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)