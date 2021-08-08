DULUTH, Minn. (August 5, 2021) - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE, PLAN(S)
Edwardsville, IL

Jaycie K Hudson, Sophomore, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A

Carson R Lewis, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

The four colleges within UMD are:

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences

College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)

Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)

Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)

