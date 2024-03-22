EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department updated on its Facebook page on Friday, March 22, 2024, that one of the two persons sought for questioning about an incident on the bike trail has been identified. Police said the female shown in a photo in a previous story is the one who has been identified.

However, the police said they are still looking for the male pictured above in the situation and would like information on who the person is and how to find them.

If you know who the above person is, please contact Officer Hale at 618-656-2131, if you would prefer you can contact the anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552.

