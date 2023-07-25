EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 athlete A.J. Brewster was noted by the district school board for his accomplishments last month at the Special Olympics of Illinois Summer Games.

Brewster, a competitive swimmer, took first place in the 100-meter freestyle and third place in the 50-meter freestyle. He also broke his personal records in both events. During their meeting on Monday, July 24, the school board congratulated Brewster and recognized him as a state medalist.

“He’s always at practice. He always has a smile. He works his hardest,” Leslie Roderick, who coaches swimming with the Edwardsville School District Special Olympics team, told the board.

In addition to swimming, Brewster also runs track and plays soccer, basketball and hockey. You can learn more about Brewster and his accomplishments here.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to invite A.J. to the board meeting tonight,” Kayla Magruder, a teacher and Special Olympics athletic director, said. “He worked so hard, not only with his sport but within his academics. He’s an exceptional student, friend and athlete.”

To learn more about Special Olympics of Illinois, including how to get involved as a participant or volunteer, visit their official website.

