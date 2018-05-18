SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, COLLINSVILLE 3: Edwardsville finished off a perfect Southwestern Confernce season as the Tigers defeated Collinsville 8-3 Thursday at EHS' softball grounds to go to 19-3 overall, 14-0 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 22-12 overall, 6-8 in the league.

Anna Burke was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers, with Jordyn Henricks 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, Emma Lewis 2-for-4 with a double and run scored, Maria Smith 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, Taryn Brown 2-for-4 with an RBI and Lauren Taplin 1-for-4 with a run scored. Brooke Webber and Kay Swanson each had a run scored on the day.

Jordyn Henricks got the win for the Tigers, striking out three; EHS was scheduled to finish the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. home game today against Waterloo.

