EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys track team turned in a big team effort Saturday to win their own Winston Brown Invitational meet at Edwardsville High's Winston Brown Complex, scoring 130 points to edge out Plainfield North by three points for the team title.

O'Fallon finished third with 112.5 points on the day, followed by Homewood-Flossmoor with 97 and Collinsville with 76.5 to round out the top five on the day of the 14-team meet; Triad finished sixth with 75 points and Alton took seventh with 60 points.

“We're scoring points in a lot of different areas,” said Tiger coach Chad Lakatos. “That's what makes good teams; we don't have those big point-getters this year like we've had in the past. Our kids are competing, we're getting five points here and six points there and those add up.”

One of the Tiger highlights of the day was Jack Pfifer's personal-record 9:51.22 I the 3200 meters. “He's one of just a few event winners,” Lakatos said. “He looked strong; he's just a sophomore and I'm excited about the next couple of years and this year as well.”

Amari Brooks won the shot put with a toss of 51-11 and took third in the discus throw with a 159-5 effort, behind Roxana's Jordan Hawkins, who won the event with a throw of 184-5. “We brought in Roxana (Hawkins) and Quincy (Jordan Johnson, who took second with a toss of 184-4); we knew they had some good marks and they wanted to come in and compete as at-large entries; Amari's been consistent and competing well. His marks in the shot put keep improving and he's a competitor, so we got those quality points from him, as we have the last couple of weeks.”

“We had a good day,” said Redbird coach Jeff White. “We had some great weather and it was a beautiful day; it was great to see some of the out-of-town teams come in like Plainfield North and Homewood-Flossmoor and Carthage; they looked pretty good and we had a pretty fast meet today. The competition was on fire and it was good all around.

“We were pretty happy with how we did in some events; the 4x200 ran really well – we were happy with that relay. I was happy with Antonio Henderson in the open 200 (he finished eighth in a time of 23.24 seconds) and ran a personal record for him; it was great to see him running like he did. David Weber got fifth in the discus (with a 138-7 effort) and he's really come along. We think can be somebody who could potentially go to state (Memorial Day weekend in Charleston) if he keeps working – he's been a good surprise for us the past week.”

Other Edwardsville highlights of the day was the 4x800 relay team of Franky Romano, Roland Prenzler, Zach Walters and Wyatt Henning take second in the race in a time of 8:14.61; the freshman-sophomore 4x100 relay team of Kenyon Johnson, Brandon Battle, Jackson Borden and Justin Johnson take second with a clocking of 45.37 seconds; Blake Neville take second in the pole vault with a leap of 13-0; Romano finish second in the 800 with a 1:57.86 time; Prenzler take third in the 1600 with a time of 4:42.45; and the frosh-soph 4x400 team of Battle, Borden, Johnson and Hill finish second in 3:52.95.

Other Alton highlights included Ahmad Sanders' fifth in the long jump with a mark of 21-11; Cassius Havis' third in the 800 in 2:02.72; the 4x200 relay team of Jonathan Bumpers, Jayden Singleton, Demontra Wilson and Ahmad Sanders taking second with a 1:32.74 clocking; Bumpers finishing third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.07 seconds; and a fourth in the 4x400 relay, with Kegan Bratton, Kelvin Cummings, Tim Johnson and Sanders turning in a 3:34.33 time.

Triad's highlights included Jadon Elliott's second in the high jump (6-1) and first in the pole vault (13-6); and Johnnie Caswell's fourth in the 100 meters (11.14 seconds) and second in the 200 (22.27 seconds).

All three schools will be in this week's Madison County Championship meet; the small-school meet is set for Monday at Civic Memorial in Bethalto and the large-school meet is set for Tuesday in Highland.

10TH WINSTON BROWN INVITATIONAL TRACK MEET

TEAM RESULTS

Edwardsville 130, Plainfield North 127, O'Fallon 112.5, Homewood-Flossmoor 97, Collinsville 76.5, Triad 75, Alton 60, Carthage Illini West 54, Effingham 26, Chicago St. Rita 16, Quincy 16, Madison 13, Roxana 10, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 4

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (AREA TEAMS ONLY)

HIGH JUMP: Jadon Elliott, Triad, second (6-1); Will Hancock, Triad, fourth (5-11)

POLE VAULT: Jadon Elliott, Triad, first (13-6); Blake Neville, Edwardsville, secod (13-0); Drew Neville, Edwardsville, sixth (10-0); John Barberis, Triad, seventh (10-0); Xavier Frisse, Edwardsville, 10th (9-0)

LONG JUMP: Ahmad Sanders, Alton, fifth (21-11); Kenyon Johnson, Edwardsville, eighth (20-8); Kenneth Bond, Edwardsville, 13th (19-6.5); Josh Edison, Triad, 14th (18-7); Antonio Harrison, Edwardsville, 15th (18-6); Joe King, Edwardsville, 17th (18-0)

TRIPLE JUMP: Rodney Smith, Edwardsville, seventh (41-0.5); Jackie Townsend, Edwardsville, eighth (40-8); Noah Goldsmith, Edwardsville, 10th (40-5.5); James Wedmore, Triad, 12th (39-0); Kevin Pottorff, Triad, 16th (34-4)

SHOT PUT: Amari Brooks, Edwardsville, first (51-11); Blake Williams, Edwardsville, fourth (47-4); Jaquez Robertson, Alton, seventh (43-10.5); Cameron Kirkpatrick, Edwardsville, ninth (42-11); Jared Houberg, Triad, 11th (41-5); Mason McAllister, Triad, 12th (39-11)

DISCUS THROW: Jordan Hawkins, Roxana, first (184-5); Amari Brooks, Edwardsville, third (159-5); David Weaver, Alton, fifth (138-7); Jared Houberg, Triad, seventh (132-3); Ricky Landrem, Edwardsville, eighth (130-9); Myles Marfell, Alton, 10th (123-2); Mason McAllister, Triad, 11th (121-9); Cameron Kirkpatrick, Edwardsville, 12th (119-11)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (Valdez, Gruben, Brase, O'Brien; 8:52.71)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Romano, Prenzler, Walters, Henning; 8:14.61); Triad, fourth (Hansen, Knopf, Walter, Perry; 8:29.69); Alton, fifth (Havis, Bruce, Cummings, Bruce; 8:34.07)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Johnson, Battle, Borden, Johnson; 45.37 seconds); Alton, fifth (Johnson, Bratton, Samelton-Danser, Davis; 45.67 seconds); Triad, sixth (Gierse, Milligan, Jones, DeVall; 46.94 seconds

4X100 RELAY: Alton, fourth (Wilson, Bumpers, Smith, Singleton; 44.17 seconds); Triad, fifth (Lusk, Caswell, Edison, Qualls; 44.22 seconds); Edwardsville, sixth (Swanson, Ryan, Bond, Townsend; 44.81 seconds)

3200 METERS: Jack Pfifer, Edwardsville, first (9:51.22); Raleigh Brazier, Edwardsville, ninth (10:52.99); Caleb Bagwell, Triad, 10th (10:54.71); Daniel Rojo, Alton, 12th (11:45.32); Dean Stuart, Edwardsville, 13th (12:08.96)

100 METERS: Johnnie Caswell, Triad, fourth (11.14 seconds); Demontra Wilson, Alton, 10th (11.64 seconds); Amaziah Lusk, Triad, 11th (11.67); Jayden Singleton, Alton, 16th (11.97 seconds); Joe King, Edwardsville, 17th (12.07 seconds); Jay Singliterry, Edwardsville, 19th (12.53 seconds)

110 HURDLES: Jonathan Bumpers, Alton, fourth (16.07 seconds); Richard Hutchinson, Triad, seventh (16.30 seconds); Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, 11th (17.10 seconds); Daniel Powell, Edwardsville, 12th (17.27 seconds); Logan Wongler, Triad, 16th (18.61 seconds); Jaylen Cooper, Edwardsville, 17th (19.00 seconds)

800 METERS: Franky Romano, Edwardsville, seconds (1:57.86); Cassius Havis, Alton, third (2:02.72); Zach Knopf, Triad, sixth (2:08.84); Max Hartman, Edwardsville, seventh (2:08.29); Andrew Meng, Edwardsville, ninth (2:11.49); Seth Martin, Triad, 16th (2:18.12)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Battle, Borden, Hairston, Johnson; 1:35.46); Triad, fifth (Milligan, DeVall, Pottorff, Edison 1:38.59)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, second (Bumpers, Singleton, Wilson, Sanders; 1:32.74); Edwardsville, third (Ryan, Townsend, Bond, Swanson; 1:32.85)

400 METERS: Kelvin Cummings, Alton, fourth (51.72 seconds); Marshall Boeren, Triad, ninth (55.52 seconds); Zach Smith, Edwardsville, 10th (55.99 seconds); Chris Scott, Edwardsville, 13th (59.59 seconds); Chase Moore, Edwardsville, 15th (1:00.98 seconds)

300 HURDLES: Jonathan Bumpers, Alton, third (41.07 seconds); Daniel Powell, Edwardsville, fourth (41.32 seconds); Richard Hutchinson, Triad, eighth (43.72 seconds); Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, 12th (45.68 seconds); Nick Demare, Edwardsville, 15th (53.37 seconds)

1600 METERS: Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville, third (4:30.94); Zach Walters, Edwardsville, sixth (4:42.45); Drake Bleier, Triad, seventh (4:45.94); Ben Walter, Triad, 13th (5:02.87); Gerard Bruce, Alton, 14th (5:06.82); Jaylon Harrison, Alton, 17th 5:21.19); Ryan Shustrin, Edwardsville, 18th (5:51.19)

200 METERS: Johnnie Caldwell, Triad, seconds (22.27 seconds); Antonio Harrison, Alton, eighth (23.24 seconds); Amaziah Lusk, Triad, 12th (23.82 seconds); Dondre Davis, Alton, 14th (23.90 seconds); Rodney Smith, Edwardsville, 15th (24.03 seconds); Joe King, Edwardsville, 18th (24.20 seconds); Tristan Jones, Edwardsville, 22nd (24.71 seconds)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Battle, Borden, Johnson, Hill; 3:42.10); Triad, fifth (Boeren, Perry, Wongler, Milligan; 3:52.95)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (Powell, Romano, Ryan, Townsend; 3:28.49); Alton, fourth (Bratton, Cummings, Johnson, Sanders; 3:34.33); Triad, fifth (Hansen, Knopf, Elliott, Hutchinson; 3:42.31)

