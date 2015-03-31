EDWARDSVILLE 1, COR JESU 0: Edwardsville's girls soccer team bounced back from a 5-1 loss to Collinsville last week with a hard-fought 1-0 win over St. Louis power Cor Jesu at Tiger Stadium Monday evening.

The Chargers reached last year's Missouri Class 3 quarterfinals, losing to St. Joseph's, and won the 1985 and 2012 MSHSAA state titles.

“They're a really good team, but we played really well tonight,” said Tiger coach Abby Comerford. “We played our best game as a team tonight; it was a great way to bounce back after the Collinsville game last week.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby Crabtree scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute, taking a pass off the second-half kickoff, charging in and putting the ball in the back of the net.

'We just kept out heads up after the Collinsville loss and worked together,” Comerford said.

The Tigers, who took their record to 4-1 on the season, travel to Belleville West for a Southwestern Conference match this evening.

More like this: