GIRLS SWIMMING

IHSA STATE MEET - FINALS

TIGERS WIN B FINAL IN 200 MEDLEY RELAY, PLACE FIFTH IN B FINAL OF 200 FREESTYLE RELAY, CURRY SEVENTH IN B FINAL OF 200 IM, OERTLE SIXTH IN 50 FREE B FINAL AT STATE FINALS: The 200-yard medley relay team won the B final, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team was fifth, Reilly Curry was seventh in the B final of the 200-yard individual medley and Grace Oertle was sixth in the B final of the 50-yard freestyle as Edwardsville had good performances in the finals of the IHSA girls state swimming meet Saturday at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Aurora Rosary Catholic won the team championship with 243 points, edging out Winnetka New Trier, who was second at 204 points, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson was third at 182 points, fourth place went to LaGrange Lyons Township at 156 points and Hinsdale Central rounded out the top five with 144 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 200-yard medley relay, New Trier won the A final and state championship with a time of 1:42.04, while the Tigers' team of Scout Jackson, Karis Chen, Curry and Oertle won the B final at 1:46.45. The 200-yard freestyle champion was Becky Rentz of Aurora Rosary, who had a time of 1:47.47, with the B final going to Abby Hill of Park Ridge Maine West, who's time was 1:52.86. Isabella Beu of St. Charles North won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:58.37, while the B final went to Imogen Duffy of Bensenville-Fenton at 2:05.89. while Curry came in at 2:07.70.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Katie Kuehn of Palatine Fremd was the champion at 22.79 seconds, while Isabella Wilhelm of Deerfield won the B final at 23.40 seconds, with Oertle coming in at 23.80 seconds. The one-meter springboard champion is Greta Kavanaugh of Wilmette Loyola Academy with 483.80 points, while Rents won her second championship of the day, winning the 100-yard butterfly at 53.47 seconds, with the B final going to Vera Conic of Rolling Meadows, who was in at 56.26 seconds.

Deerfield's Annika Parke won the 100-yard freestyle at 48.47 seconds, while the B final was won by Brooke Corrigan of Rockford Christian at 51.11 seconds. The winner of the 500-yard freestyle was Katie Gresek of Oswego at 4:52.19, with Kate Farrell of Rockford Boylan Catholic taking the B final at 5:03.12. Aurora Rosary won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:32.45, a new IHSA record, with the B final going to Naperville North at 1:36.21, with the Edwardsville team of Georgia Samet, Jackson, Curry and Oertle in at 1:36.58.

Parkbe won her second state title of the day in the 100-yard backstroke, having a time of 54.40 seconds, with the B final won by Mia Ceballos of Plainfield North at 56.67 seconds. The 100-yard breaststroke was taken by Elizabeth Nawrocki of Rosary, coming in at 1:00.98, with the B final going to Ella Jean Kennedy of LaGrange Lyons, coming in at 1:04.17. Finally, the 400-yard freestyle was won by Aurora Rosary at 3:24.21, with St. Ignatius winning the B final at 3:29.64.

More like this: