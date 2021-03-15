EDWARDSVILLE - Senior forward Brennan Weller, considered one of the top players in the St. Louis area, closed out his career this past weekend in helping Edwardsville win two out of three games in finishing second in the Southwestern Conference tournament.

Weller scored 24 points in the Tigers' 55-28 win over Alton in Thursday's quarterfinal game, then had 19 points in Edwardsville's comeback win over Belleville West 36-34 in the semifinal on Friday, and scored six points in Saturday's loss to East St. Louis 30-27 in Saturday's final, ending the Tigers' season at 13-3.

it was a very different and difficult season that began in early February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was condensed into six weeks, with plenty of back-to-back games. The Tigers stuck together and worked hard every day, and it's something that Weller and his teammates take a lot of pride in.

"Yeah, definitely," Weller said during a post-game interview that followed the championship game. "I'm real proud of this group. I wouldn't want to play with anybody else. It's been a great ride."

Weller was very grateful to have played this season, and will cherish all the memories of his teammates and the great moments they made during their careers.

"I'm really thankful," Weller said. "The memories I made with all these guys, I'll take them to my grave, so I'm just glad we got the opportunity to make some."

Although the Flyers won the championship, the Tigers fought to the final buzzer, a great characteristic of the team all season and throughout Weller's time playing with the team.

"Yeah, definitely," Weller said, "I've got a lot of respect for everybody in this locker room."

Going back to the comeback win the night before against West, and almost pulling the same thing off against East Side, Weller was very proud of his teammates and their fight all season.

"I'm just proud of my guys," Weller said, "it was a great year, great four years. I couldn't be happier with the group of guys I've got."

Weller will now join the Tigers' soccer team for their season, and as what lies ahead for his future, he's not quite sure what will happen.

"I'm not sure yet," Weller said. "We'll cross that bridge when we get there."

Weller and his fellow seniors - Caleb Valentine, Hayden Moore, Preston Weaver, Ryan Hampton and Jalil Roundtree - leave behind an incredible legacy that will go down in the team's history.

"Yeah, definitely," Weller said. "That means a lot to be a part of a historical school like this, and being able to have our age group as a successful team, it's something to be proud of."

