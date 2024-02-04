QUINCY - It's an even dozen regional titles for Edwardsville, as the Tigers sent 11 qualifiers on to next week's sectional in Quincy, while Collinsville sent four to the sectional, Alton will have two wrestlers, and Granite City one at the IHSA Class 3A Quincy regional, held Saturday at Blue Devil Gym in Baldwin School in Quincy.

The Tigers won the regional title, and also advanced to the team sectional, with 234.5 points, with the host Blue Devils second at an even 200 points, Belleville East was third with 117 points, Belleville West came in fourth at 114 points, the Kahoks were fifth with 93 points, O'Fallon was sixth with 73 points, the Redbirds placed seventh with 51.5 points, and the Warriors placed eighth with 36.5 points.

Bryson Nuttall came in second for Edwardsville at 106 pounds, losing to Rocky Seibel of the Maroons in the final 12-4, with Tyler Perry at 113 pounds becoming the first of three straight champions for the Tigers, taking a 3-0 win in the final over Corbin Zeisset of the Lancers, Wyatt Richie won at 120 pounds, winning the title by fall over Quincy's Wyatt Boeing at 3:41, and Levi Wilkinson won the 126-pound championship, winning by technical superiority over Evan Wakefield of the Blue Devils 19-0 at 4:59.

Logan Hiller was second at 138 pounds, losing the final to Aiden Colbert of West 5-1, while Blake Mink took first place at 144 pounds, winning over Brody Baker of Quincy 3-0. K.J. Jamison came in fourth at 150 pounds, being eliminated in the third place bout by Andrew Orloski of the Panthers by fall at 1:04, with Aiden Stamp placing second at 157 pounds, losing in the final to Terence Willis of East 3-1 in sudden death overtime.

Brendan Landau was second at 165 pounds. losing the final to Owen Uppinghouse of the Blue Devils by fall at 1:23, while Max Miller was also second at 175 pounds, falling to Bryor Newbold of Quincy in the final 7-1. Simon Schulte was also second, at 190 pounds, dropping the final to Ethan Hofmeister of the Maroons by fall at 45 seconds, while Roman Janek won the 215-pound class, winning the final over Gavin Gentille of O'Fallon 6-0. Riley Steinkuhler came in fourth at 285 pounds, being eliminated in the third place bout by Kenwyn Horn of West 5-4.

Chase Hare became Collinsville's first qualifier for the sectional, finishing third at 120 pounds, pinning Cael Baylowski of the Lancers at 1:39. Tyler Minner finished third at 126 pounds to advance, eliminating Tyler Wood of O'Fallon by fall at 3:49, but Cameron Minner finished fourth at 132 pounds, eliminated by Cooper Kamm of Quincy by fall at 3:52.

Cody Lutz also took third, this at 165 pounds, with a pin of Alex Ramos of West at 3:01, while Michael Tongay was fourth at 175 pounds and eliminated, losing the third place bout to Carlos Padilla of the Lancers by fall at 3:43. Scott Snyder was the final Collinsville qualifier, taking third place at 190 pounds, winning the bout over Alex Wells of Quincy by fall at 30 seconds.

For the Redbirds, Trey Skelton finished fourth at 113 pounds and was eliminated, losing in the match to Hugh Sharrow of Quincy by fall at 1:30, but Brayden Drew came in third at 145 pounds to advance to the sectional, pinning Kenyon Smith of O'Fallon at 3:36, and Antoine Phillips was second at 150 pounds, losing the final to Eli Roberts of Quincy 7-1.

Granite's Dashun Caldwell was fourth at 106 pounds, being eliminated in the third place match by Jackson Schladegg of the Lancers by fall at 2:20, while Braxton Tolley became the Warriors' only qualifier, winning the 132-pound division and taking the final over Xander Goodwin of the Maroons by fall at 49 seconds.

The advancing wrestlers all compete in the individual sectional at Blue Devil Gym next Saturday, while the Tigers go through to the team sectional, with the date, times and venue to be announced. The state individual finals will take place Feb. 15-17 at State Farm Arena in Champaign-Urbana, while the team finals will be held Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

