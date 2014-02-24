Join us Friday February 28th and Saturday March 1st at the Edwardsville Sears for an additional 10% off of almost everything, a raffle for a premium Kenmore stainless gas grill. Bring a donation of pet food for our local shelter. The first 5 donations (1 per customer) will receive a Sears gift card.

The Edwardsville, Illinois Sears Store recently attained Premier/High Volume status for Outstanding Customer Service from Sears Hometown & Outlet (SHOS) a division of Sears Holding Corporation (SHC) in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Each year, SHOS reviews over 100 stores in the US and measures volume of sales and Customer Service; Premier/High Volume stores are those that significantly increase volume of sales while also increasing Customer Service as measured by Customer feedback. Of the stores reviewed, Sears in Edwardsville is one of 16 to receive the honor.

Store Manager Ken Campbell appreciates the Customers who patronized the store and feel strongly enough about how they are treated to comment in surveys; he feels Customer Service differentiates the Edwardsville Sears from other stores. To thank loyal Customers, the Edwardsville Sears store will hold a two-day sales event in which an extra 10% will be taken off already reduced sale prices.

While having a ‘hometown’ hardware store feel, Sears in Edwardsville is 20,000 sq ft of shopping space stocked with brands and products that you’ve come to know and trust. Please join us on Friday and Saturday – February 28 and March 1st at our 2300 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL location. We want to thank you, show our appreciation and demonstrate the customer service it takes to achieve recognition as a Premier Sears store.

###

Sears Appliance & Hardware Store

2300 Troy Road

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-659-0697

Hours:

Mon-Sat: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Sun: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

