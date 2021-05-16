ALTON - Edwardsville scored once in the opening inning, three times in the third and had a 10-run fourth inning in going on to defeat Alton 14-0 in a Southwestern Conference baseball game played Saturday morning at Redbird Field.

It was the second win for the Tigers in three days, having defeated the Redbirds 9-0 on Thursday at Tom Pile Field.

Edwardsville's statistics weren't available at press time, but Jayden Diaz and Caden Laslie had the only two hits of the day for the Redbirds, while Jackson Brooks struck out three in three innings of work on the mound. Ben Bernaix and Dylan Bristow struck out one batter each.

On Friday, the Tigers scored seven times in the second in going on to a 12-3 win over Civic Memorial at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Hayden Moore hit a home run for Edwardsville in the game, and got two hits each from Ty Berumen, Gannon Burns, Spencer Stearns and Zak Zoelzer. Stearns had three RBIs in the game, while Burns and Zoelzer each drove home a pair of runs.

Nick Brousseau led the Eagles with a pair of hits, with CM being held to three for the game, Conrad Heppler pitched two scoreless innings for the Tigers, who used seven pitchers in going on to the win.

The Tigers are now 23-3 and play back-to-back games against Belleville West, playing at West on Tuesday, then hosting the return game on Thursday, with the start time both days at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville then plays Nashville at home next Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Redbirds are now 9-9, and play Collinsville next Tuesday and Thursday, with Tuesday's game at home, while Thursday's game at Vergil Fletcher Field, both starting at 4:30 p.m. Alton then plays at CM next Saturday morning, with a 10 a.m. start.

