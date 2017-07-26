Edwardsville schools hold registrations this week
EDWARDSVILLE - The dates and times for Edwardsville School District 7 school registration are listed below. The Edwardsville School District said as a reminder, you will need to provide two or more of the following:
Driver’s license or State Identification Card or Voter registration card
Utility bill(s) in the name of the parent/guardian
Property tax receipt parcel ID
Lease showing the name, address and occupancy date
Occupancy permit or other local government document establishing the parent/guardian as a resident at the stated address
Registration Times and Locations
Preschool, Early Childhood, and Preschool Academy at Goshen Elementary
Wednesday, July 26, from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Goshen Elementary.
Elementary Registration (Grades K-5 at your child’s school)
Parent’s that registered their Kindergarten students during Spring of 2017 do NOT need to re-register.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Liberty and Lincoln Middle School Registration (Grades 6-8 at your child’s school)
6th grade: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
7th-8th grade: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
7th-8th grade: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Edwardsville High School Registration ( Grades 9-12 at EHS)
9th grade: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.
10th grade: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
11th grade: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
12th grade: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
All Grades: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Please visit the district’s website to download registration materials.
http://www.ecusd7.org/for_ parents/reg_forms.asp
