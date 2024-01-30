EDWARDSVILLE - During the regular Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton announced that the district will hold an anti-bullying week in February.

From Feb. 26 to March 1, 2024, students will participate in anti-bullying assemblies and activities to promote kindness throughout the school district. Shelton explained that the proceeds from the fall semester’s “Everyone, Every Day, Edwardsville” t-shirt campaign will fund the week’s events.

“During that week, we will have an individual providing assemblies in every single one of our schools and then we’ll have two parent events that week,” Shelton said during the Board meeting on Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The parent events are scheduled from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The Tuesday event is for parents of secondary students and will be held at Liberty Middle School. The Thursday event is scheduled for Cassens Elementary School for parents of elementary students. Childcare will also be provided on Thursday, Feb. 29.

“Each event will have the individual that’s presenting to students that week as well as some district administrators providing information on bullying and how we address bullying in District 7,” Shelton added, noting that he is “very excited” for the anti-bullying week.

More information will be available soon.

More like this: