EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 (ECUSD7) has replaced Dr. Rusti Blount as principal of Lincoln Middle School.

Dr. Beth Renth will serve as interim principal until further notice. A spokesperson for the District said they are “unable to comment on personnel issues.”

Blount had previously served as a principal with Seagraves School District in Texas and as an education professional on the Houston County Board of Education in Georgia. She took on the role of Lincoln Middle School principal in July 2022.

Renth retired from ECUSD7 in December 2022 after serving as the principal of Worden Elementary School for 22 years.

During the regular Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, Board President Jill Bertels made a motion to amend the meeting agenda to remove action item 9.13 “Approval Resolution to Dismiss and Authorize Notice of Dismissal of a Classified Employee.” The Board unanimously approved the motion. Board members Kristen Pfund and Lynne Sanderson were absent.

At the end of the meeting, Bertels made a motion for the Board to return to closed executive session “to continue earlier discussions” instead of adjourning. She added that there would be “no action taken after this executive session.”

It is unclear if these motions are related to the Lincoln Middle School principal position.

