Edwardsville School District recognizes employees for excellent work

Several Edwardsville Community School District 7 employees that were honored at the April 27, 2015, Board of Education Meeting. Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community. Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice.

The honorees were as follows: Jessica VanDeHey, Melissa Beck, John Davin, Julia Tyler, Sairee Knabe, Jill Gibson, from Edwardsville High School; Michelle Goebel, Sarah Jaime, Stephanie Pennington, Janet Huffstutler, from Lincoln Middle School; Peggy Emling, Susan Spillers, Julie Rusk, Teresa Visintine, Tresa LaBoube, Deb Gray, from Liberty Middle School; Nicole Miller, from Worden Elementary; Rachel Daly, Gretchen Hertz, Heather Chapman, from Woodland Elementary; Paula Pitts, Kelle Hanson, Melanie Houberg, from Cassens Elementary; Sally McLauchlan, Melissa Unger, Edna Sinn, from Columbus Elementary; Julie VanVoorhis, Sherry St. Aubin, Steve Emerson, Kelly Brodzik, from Nelson Elementary; Jess Pinion, from Hamel Elementary; Bobbi Blackwell, from Midway Elementary; Jenny Nottmeier, John LaVite, Bernadette Canuel, from Goshen Elementary; Jennifer Fowler, Jamie Anderson, Lisa Allen, from Leclaire Elementary; Ellen Bridgewater, Curran Gerstner, Jordan Atwood, from Glen Carbon Elementary.