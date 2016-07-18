EDWARDSVILLE - The dog days of summer are among us, but before we know it, children from around the region will be grabbing their backpacks and pencils and will head back to school.

Before the kids take their seats in the classroom, they and their parents will have to register and pay their fees for the upcoming school year.

Below, our readers will find a comprehensive list of the school registration schedules from schools around the area. If you have any questions about a school district's registration schedule, please contact the district offices or schools directly.

Edwardsville School District #7

Elementary

July 27 – 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Middle School

July 26 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (6th Grade)

July 27 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (7th/8th Grade)

July 28 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (7th/8th Grade)

High School

July 26 – 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (9th Grade)

July 27 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (10th Grade)

July 28 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (11th Grade)

July 29 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (12th Grade)

August 1 – 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (All Grades)

Metro-East Lutheran High School

August 8 – New Student Orientation 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

