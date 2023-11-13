EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 (ECUSD7) will hold a Special Board of Education Meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

The Board meets once a month for a regular meeting but has scheduled a special meeting, including an hour-long closed session. They will discuss the middle school language arts program, the tax levy and school achievement/school report card findings. They will also talk about a GIS spatial analysis of ECUSD7.

Several action items are up for consideration, including the approval of resignations, retirements and employments. The board will also vote whether or not to approve a resolution that will provide approximately $6,196,573 of funding to several schools in ECUSD7, including $1,793,355.50 to Edwardsville High School for a new roof.

Another resolution on the agenda will, if voted for, authorize and provide approximately $13,000,000 to “complete solar panel installations” at Worden Elementary School, Jon Davis Wrestling Center, Success Academy, Edwardsville High School, Hamel Elementary School, Leclaire Elementary School, Glen Carbon Elementary School, Albert Cassens Elementary School, Goshen Elementary School and Liberty Middle School.

Like at all school board meetings, visitors will have an opportunity to address the board.

For more information about the Special Board of Education Meeting on Nov. 13, 2023, including the complete agenda, click here.

