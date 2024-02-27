EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 has named Michael Cory as Principal of Lincoln Middle School and Kyle Stewart as Associate Principal of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment at Edwardsville High School.

Both hires were approved Feb. 26, 2024, by the District #7 Board of Education. Cory and Stewart will assume their roles on July 1, 2024.

Cory has served as Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Liberty Middle School since 2020. He also spent five years at Edwardsville High School (2014-19) as a mathematics teacher and coach before one year as Assistant Principal at Dupo Senior/Junior High School (2019-20).

"Mr. Cory brings experience, a deep understanding of our district’s values, and a proven commitment to fostering a positive learning environment,” said District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “His leadership and dedication will greatly benefit the students and staff of Lincoln Middle School.”

“I am honored and excited to accept the position of principal at Lincoln Middle School,” Cory said. “Lincoln is a pillar of the District #7 community and has a rich history in both academics and extracurriculars. I look forward to empowering the staff to become the best professional versions of themselves, helping provide all students with the supports and opportunities needed to elevate student success to new heights, and establish positive relationships with all families of Lincoln Middle School. This appointment resonates with me on a personal level, and I look forward to becoming an integral part of the Lincoln Middle School family and community. The challenge to embody the Wildcat Way is one I accept with pride! Go Wildcats!”

Cory began his professional career as a mathematics teacher and coach at Warrensburg-Latham (Ill.) High School and worked as a mathematics teacher and coach at Flanagan-Cornell (Ill.) High School prior to joining District #7.

Cory earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary mathematics education from Illinois State University in 2011 and a master's degree in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) in 2017. Currently, he is pursuing a superintendent specialist endorsement at SIUE, with an anticipated completion date of July 2024.

Stewart has been with District #7 for 17 years and has served as Assistant Principal at EHS since 2020.

“With nearly two decades of experience at Edwardsville High School, Mr. Stewart not only has the experience for this position, but also the rapport and respect from the staff and students,” said Shelton. “He has consistently demonstrated an unwavering dedication to our students, and we look forward to him continuing to make a positive impact on student learning.”

“I am very excited and grateful to be named the Associate Principal of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment at Edwardsville High School,” Stewart said. “I am looking forward to working with our teachers and administration to continue to provide students with meaningful educational experiences during their four years of high school.”

Stewart began his District #7 career in 2007, teaching health and medical careers, health, physical education, and driver’s education, while also serving as assistant boys' basketball coach.

His career in education began in 2004 as a health teacher and assistant basketball and football coach at Jerseyville High School.

Stewart earned his Bachelor of Science in education from Eastern Illinois University in 2003 and a Master of Science in educational leadership from SIU Edwardsville in 2010.

