Edwardsville School District 7 to dismiss classes early, cancels evening, Saturday activities
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 will close two hours early today, Jan. 11, 2019, because of the overnight changes in the weather forecast, Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said Friday morning.
The dismissal times are:
Edwardsville High School and EHS South – 11:50 a.m.
Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools – 12:45 p.m.
Elementary schools – 1:30 p.m.
Kid Zone will operate on its regular schedule and students will be supervised from the time of dismissal until 6:00 p.m.
Parents who may need to make alternate arrangements for their child should contact their school office.
All afternoon, evening, and Saturday activities in District 7 have been canceled.