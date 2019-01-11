EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 will close two hours early today, Jan. 11, 2019, because of the overnight changes in the weather forecast, Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said Friday morning.

The dismissal times are:

Edwardsville High School and EHS South – 11:50 a.m.

Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools – 12:45 p.m.

Elementary schools – 1:30 p.m.

Kid Zone will operate on its regular schedule and students will be supervised from the time of dismissal until 6:00 p.m.

Parents who may need to make alternate arrangements for their child should contact their school office.

All afternoon, evening, and Saturday activities in District 7 have been canceled.