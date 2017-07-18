EDWARDSVILLE - Registration for the 2017-18 school year begins during the week of July 24 at all District 7 schools. Resources for parents including residency information; registration dates, times, and locations; downloadable registration forms; information about health and immunization requirements; fees; and school supply lists can be found on the District 7 website (www.ecusd7.org) and on each school’s website

Elementary schools officially begin registration on Wednesday, July 26, from noon–7:00 p.m. and then during regular business hours on all other days.

Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools begin registering students for the 2017-18 school year on Tuesday, July 25-Thursday, July 27, from 1:00–7:00 p.m. and then during regular business hours on all other days.

Edwardsville High School will begin registering students for the 2017-18 school year on Tuesday, July 25 through Monday, July 31, with daytime and evening hours as posted.

Recognition for EHS athletes and coaches

I also want to congratulate EHS’s softball and girls basketball coach Lori Blade for receiving the prestigious National Coach of the Year Award from the National Athletics Coaches Association.

On behalf of the administration and Board of Education, we wish to also add our congratulations to these dedicated coaches and students for their contributions to a successful year of competition and for the manner in which they positively represent the school district and their communities both on and off the playing fields.

