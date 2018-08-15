EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 schools opened Tuesday with nearly 7,500 students attending prekindergarten through 12th grade in 13 schools for a full day of classes.

Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said summer preparations on the part of hundreds of employees ensured a smooth start to the 2018-2019 school year.

"We are also pleased to welcome new employees who will assist us in meeting the academic and social development needs of the students we are privileged to serve," Dr. Andre said. "I want to thank all District 7 parents who trust us to educate their children; it is a responsibility we take very seriously. On behalf of the Board of Education and our 978 employees, we welcome everyone to the 2018-2019 school year."

