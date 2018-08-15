Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 schools opened Tuesday with nearly 7,500 students attending prekindergarten through 12th grade in 13 schools for a full day of classes.

Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said summer preparations on the part of hundreds of employees ensured a smooth start to the 2018-2019 school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are also pleased to welcome new employees who will assist us in meeting the academic and social development needs of the students we are privileged to serve," Dr. Andre said. "I want to thank all District 7 parents who trust us to educate their children; it is a responsibility we take very seriously. On behalf of the Board of Education and our 978 employees, we welcome everyone to the 2018-2019 school year."

More like this:

Jan 30, 2024 - Scott Ahart Joins Edwardsville School Board of Education

Jan 30, 2024 - Edwardsville School District to Hold Anti-Bullying Week in February

Today - Alton Educational Foundation Learns About Projects at Alton School District

Jan 8, 2024 - State Rep. Amy Elik Outlines Planned Bills for 2024

Jan 10, 2024 - Letter To The Editor: Prenzler Provides Opinions About "Backdoor Referendums"

 