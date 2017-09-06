EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville School District 7 announced on Wednesday that an EHS student was diagnosed with a probable case of chickenpox.

"Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus called Varicella Zoster," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said. "According to District protocol, we are notifying parents regarding this potential health issue."

Chickenpox is a highly infectious viral disease also known medically as varicella. In many countries, this disease is always called "varicella" - that causes a blister-like rash, itching, fatigue and fever. The rash crops up first on the face and trunk and can spread over the entire body resulting in 250 to 500 itchy blisters.

Dr. Andre said: "We are asking that you monitor your children and report any suspicious symptoms to your child’s health care provider and/or call the Madison County Health Department at (618) 692-8954, ext. 2."



