EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 evening programs and activities have been cancelled due to the Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, the district said in a bulletin Monday afternoon.

Practices, after school tutoring, and other after school activities will continue as normally scheduled until 5 p.m. The late activity buses serving Lincoln, Liberty, and Edwardsville High School will run promptly at 4:45 p.m. today.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: