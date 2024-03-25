EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education will vote on a proposed renovation of the Edwardsville High School commons during their regular meeting on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The proposed renovation will add 8,000 square feet to the existing EHS commons. This new area will include a grab-and-go “Tiger Bites” area where students can purchase snack options, space for studying and events, and renovated restrooms.

The restroom renovation design includes single-user stalls with “floor-to-ceiling masonry walls, drywall ceilings, [and] standard doors with a full locking capability,” Alex Metzger, the district architect, explained during the Board’s Feb. 12, 2024, work session. The sinks will be in an open corridor designed for better monitoring of the restrooms.



During the visitors’ comment portion of the Board’s Feb. 26, 2024, regular meeting, several parents expressed concerns about the proposed design. They asked questions about how the restrooms will be monitored for students’ safety. A few community members, including Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler, also spoke against the all-gender aspect of the proposed renovations.

These renovations would only affect one of three restrooms in the high school. The vote on the commons expansion and restroom renovation was ultimately delayed until the Board’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. on March 25, 2024, at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

If the EHS Commons construction moves forward as planned, it will be finished by August 2025. The project will be completed by Holland Construction Services for a total of $6,844,242.

